Mary Lou Ballantyne Smith, most recently of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2021, just a few hours after her 92nd birthday. She was born in 1929 at the family home in Poolesville, Md., daughter of Robert Ballantyne and Louise (Kohlhoss) Ballantyne.
She spent her high school years at Immaculata Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. Smith was a self-described shy person who was known for her smile and her generosity to others — while having difficulty accepting anything for herself — a love for children everywhere and a deep, deep stubbornness that served her well when she encountered health difficulties after being struck by a car.
Having never learned to drive, Smith had spent many years changing metro trains and waiting patiently at bus stations to get wherever she wanted. She must have made at least a thousand cold oven pound cakes during her lifetime and directed them to friends and family, locally and around the country.
Smith was a lifelong ardent Catholic, serving for some years as a Eucharistic minister, and was a member of the Sodality of Our Lady and the St. Vincent DePaul Society at both St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, Hyattsville, Md., and Our Lady of Grace, Silver Spring, Md.
Smith was preceded in death by her loving parents; her husband of 46 years, Ralph; sisters, Ruth Thompson and Dottye Moore; brothers William Ballantyne and Robert Ballantyne; son-in-law, Harry Stoddard; and a great-granddaughter, Hope Barber. She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Stoddard of Midlothian, Va., Terri Kennedy of Ocean View, Del., Lorraine Chase and her husband, Melvin, of Hyattsville, Md., Rob and his wife, Liz, of Severna Park, Md., Larry and his wife, Kathy, of Lewes, Del., and Kevin and his wife, Carrie, of Greenbelt, Md.; a brother, Harry Ballantyne; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews too numerous to count. All of them cherished her and will miss her greatly.
Smith will be laid to rest at Crownsville (Md.) Veterans Cemetery, next to her husband, Ralph, and his brother, Will. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment must be private and strictly limited to a few family members. She was most recently a member of St. Ann’s Parish in Bethany Beach, Del., and a fuller celebration of life is planned for later this year at Our Lady of Grace Church in Silver Spring, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that any memorial donations be directed to two of her most loved entities, The Little Sisters of the Poor; 4200 Harewood Rd. NE; Washington, DC 20017, or to Navajo Water Project (navajowaterproject.org), a program of the DigDeep Right to Water Project 501c3; Box 26779; Los Angeles, CA 90026.