Mary Liza Jackson, 87, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home in Millsboro, Del. She was born on Sept. 22, 1933, in Jamesville, Va., daughter of the late Harriett Bailey and the Rev. George C. Bailey.
Jackson was educated in the public school system in Northampton County, Va. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Cpl. Raymond Lee Jackson on April 25, 1953, in Jamesville, Va.
She loved the Lord and enjoyed listening to gospel music, with her favorite being “I Can’t Give Up.” She had a good sense of humor, and loved laughing and joking around.
Jackson leaves to cherish her fond memories her three daughters, Linda L. Dorsey and her spouse, Alex, Gladys M. Harmon and Mary Emma Jackson, who was also her caregiver, all of Millsboro; three sons, Ronnie M. Jackson of Millsboro, Forrest Jackson of Millsboro, and Anthony R. Jackson and his wife, Linda, of Willingboro, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Leonora Bailey of Millsboro; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service and viewing were held Oct. 17, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.