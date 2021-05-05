Mary Kathleen Gregorio, 83, passed away peacefully at the Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, Md., on April 24, 2021. She was born Feb. 12, 1938, to the late John and Jessica McLoughlin of Bronxville, N.Y. Formerly of Rye Brook, N.Y., she had lived in southern coastal Delaware since 2010.
Gregorio graduated from Berkeley College in 1960 and worked as a paralegal in White Plains, where she met her husband, Leonard. She was a teacher at the Congregation KTI School in Port Chester, N.Y., for more than 25 years. During her years in New York, she was a regular member of the Shenerock Shore Club, where her happiest spot was on the beach overlooking the Long Island Sound.
She was a volunteer reader for the blind at the South Coastal Library; a member of the Parish of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del.; and a member of the Bethany Beach Women’s Club. She enjoyed traveling and was proud to have completed two transatlantic crossings via ship. She enjoyed reading, playing trivia and spending time on the beach with her close circle of friends.
Gregorio was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Gregorio. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Gregorio Finkelstein and Patricia Anne Gregorio; her son-in-law, Steven J. Finkelstein; her daughter-in-law, Stephanie L. Fowler; and her two grandchildren, Brian J. Finkelstein and Christopher R. Finkelstein.
The family extended their deepest thanks to the staff of the Stansell House, who provided exceptional care during Gregorio’s final months.
Due to COVID restrictions, the internment will be held privately, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y., where Gregorio will be placed to rest beside her parents. Later this summer, friends and family can attend a celebration of life near her Delaware home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggested donations to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802.