Mary Jeanne Golibart O’Brien Rodgers, 92, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She spent her last gracious days in the care of her children and caregivers at her home in Bethany Beach, Del. She was born Aug. 11, 1928, in Washington, D.C., the fourth of five children to Mark Julian Golibart and Margaret Jarboe Rohrback Golibart.
The Golibarts and Rohrbacks were loving, large families. Her childhood with her siblings, Mark, Martin, Madeleine and Margaret Ellen, was lively and spirited. Grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins were ever-present and added much richness to her life. Rodgers loved her family and their great traditions so much that she and her cousin, Victor Golibart, organized family reunions at Mount St. Mary’s College every five years, beginning in 1982.
Her mother, Margaret, was a masterful storyteller, as was her grandmother Margaret. They passed on their treasure of spoken memories, scrapbooks and photos. True to her love of her family, Rodgers continued to be the matriarch and keeper of her extensive family’s activities and legacy. This gift she shared with all who were blessed to know her, even in her last days.
Rodgers and her siblings attended Catholic primary school and either St. Joseph’s College or Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Md., as did their grandmother, Margaret Eagle Jarboe Rohrback; grandfather, Charles Rohrback; grandmother, Stella O’Brien Golibart; and cousins, Daughters of Charity Sisters, Madeleine O’Brien, Justine Posey, Loretta Posey and Barbara Golibart. Over many generations, dozens of family members attended the two schools.
It was at a picnic at Tom’s Creek that she met Richard “Dick” O’Brien, who was attending “the Mount.” They married on Dec. 29, 1951, in Frederick, Md. Their life together was filled with activity that always included family: trips to the North Carolina shore, day-after-Christmas parties, crab feasts, beautifully orchestrated dinners and parties for friends. Their family grew to welcome six children, Anita O’Brien, wife of Arthur Thomas Plant of Greenwich, Conn.; Marian, wife of Keith; Fran, wife of Steve; Lou, husband of Linda; Theresa, wife of Paul; and Richard.
As her children were growing up in Catonsville, Md., she began volunteering at a school for developmentally challenged young adults. She shared her love of gardening with the young people and created a program there that flourished.
When the couple bought Crystal Fountain Farm and returned to Emmitsburg in 1976, she volunteered at Seton Center, the Emmitsburg Food Bank and St. Anthony’s in many roles. Again, Rodgers opened her home to family gatherings that included her three cousins, who were Daughters of Charity, and countless young seminarians and priest friends from Mount St. Mary’s.
She found a calling at MSM when she was asked to manage the college bookstore, which was no more than a large closet at the time. She managed the store for 13 years, oversaw two expansions of space and facilitated many student, staff and administrative innovations. She earned the accolades of the National Association of College Bookstores for having the highest grossing per square foot sales for all of North America.
Her husband, Dick, passed away in 1991, and Rodgers spent the following years traveling and visiting family. It was on a visit to Bethany Beach in 1995 that her brother, Martin, introduced her to a next-door neighbor who was also visiting his family. She and Joseph Rodgers found they not only shared each having six children, but their deep devotion to their Catholic faith and love of music and traveling. The couple were married on May 26, 1996, in Emmitsburg, with 250 friends and family in attendance.
They built a beautiful home in Bethany Beach, where for the past 23 years they entertained family and friends — one of Rodgers’ greatest delights. After moving to the beach, the couple served their cherished St. Ann Catholic Church community in many capacities, along with being elementary-school mentors and serving Meals on Wheels. Rodgers especially loved working alongside the staff as a volunteer at the Beebe Healthcare Imaging Center.
Rodgers is survived by her husband, Joseph; her children; and her sister-in-law, Chica Godbee Golibart; Joe’s children; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed beyond measure.
The family thanked Hospice for their loving and attentive care, the Beebe Healthcare staff, her nurses and doctors, her dear friends and her faith community, who brought abundant joy to her life.
Rodgers’ legacy can be honored by practicing her exuberance for life, her kindness and her consideration for others, which energized her and all of those around her.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with another visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols and masks are required for all attendees at all services.