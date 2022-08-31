Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, to the late Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling.
She worked as a nurse prior to her retirement.
Pfleger was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Rimmer Pfleger Jr. She is survived by her children, John R. Pfleger (and Stacy Lynn) of Georgetown, Del., James R. Pfleger (and Holly) of Millsboro, Del.; Jennifer J. Hearne (and Jason) of Ocean City, Md.; siblings Betty Roethlisberger of Millsboro, Del., Bobbye Shetzline of Florida and Brian Jopling of Millsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Colby Pfleger, Kailen McMullen, Britaney Guinta, Jason Hearne Jr., John R. Pfleger IV and Miranda Hearne; and four great-grandchildren, Lukah McMullen, Rhen Pfleger, River McMullen and River Lynn Guinta.
A private graveside service will take place at Henlopen Memorial Park in Milton, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting https://www.alz.org/. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.