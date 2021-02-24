Mary Jane Hamilton, 86, a resident of the Annapolis area and previously of Silver Spring, Md., passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Edgewater, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. She was born Oct. 24, 1934, in Four Oaks, N.C., to the late Henderson and Irene Upchurch.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University. She and her late husband, William “Bill” Hamilton, owned and operated W.A. Hamilton Co. Inc.
The family have had a summer home at Middlesex Beach, Del., since 1965.
Hamilton is survived by her children, Michael Hamilton of Washington, D.C., Philip C. and Glenn A. Hamilton, both of Edgewater, and Kimberly Shoraka of Rockville, Md.; her brother, Henderson C. Upchurch and his wife, Sarah Joe, of Waynesboro, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.tunnel2towers.org). Condolences may be sent online at KalasFuneralHomes.com.