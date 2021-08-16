Mary J. Rossi, 83, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly Ridgefield, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y, on Sept. 13, 1937, daughter of the late Martin Higgins and Mary (Killian) Higgins.
Rossi and her husband, Philip, owned and American Way Realty in Ridgefield, where she served as the Broker. After retiring to Bethany Beach, she became very involved, with her husband, in the town of Bethany Beach. She was instrumental in the planning of the Fourth of July Parade for 10 years, established the Parade Scrapbook and also provided large Italian meals for the employees of the Town of Bethany and also the Department of Public Works in Bethany. She was an avid bridge player, belonging to several clubs, and also enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to her parents, Rossi was preceded in death by her son, Edward William Rossi, who passed away on July 23, 2017. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Philip C. Rossi; two children, Philip G. Rossi of Palisades Park, N.J., and Roseanne Jahnke and her husband, Richard, of Ramsey, N.J.; four grandsons, Brendan and Bryan Jahnke, and Enrico and Edward Rossi; and three brothers, Tom Higgins of Fort Lee, N.J., Bill Higgins of New York City, N.Y., and John Higgins and his wife, Janet, of Sarasota, Fla.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The service will be livestreamed on St. Ann Catholic Church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Mary Rossi’s name to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.