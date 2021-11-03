Mary Irene Zane, 92, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Born on May 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nallie and Lillian Stallings of Newport, R.I.
She was best known for her love of children and baking.
Zane was preceded in death by her nine siblings; her husband, Robert Zane; daughter Debra; and a grandson, Jason. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She will be buried at the veterans’ cemetery in Augusta, Maine, alongside her husband, at a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Delaware, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.