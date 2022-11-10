Mary Giuliani Straight, 73, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Nov. 1, 2022. She was born on Sept. 27, 1949, in Washington, D.C., to James and Thelma Giuliani.
She attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Georgetown Visitation and Catholic University. She was an electrical engineer for the National Weather Service for 37 years.
Straight is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Selbyville; her sister, Jean, in San Francisco; and her son Jim and his wife, Christy, and their two children, Connor and Morgan, in North Carolina.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Md. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. Arrangements were in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md. Condolences may be shared online at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.