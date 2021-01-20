Mary Frances “Fran” Stroud, 91, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, following a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 30, 1930, in Millville, Del., to Amos Frank and Mary Marguerite (West) McCabe.
She graduated from Lord Baltimore School in 1948, when it housed grades 1 to 12. Stroud attended the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing, completing the RN program in 1951. She began her nursing career at New York Hospital in New York City, where she worked with prematurely born babies in one of the few units of its kind at the time. Stroud then moved to Washington, D.C., and worked at George Washington University Hospital.
While living in Washington, she met the love of her life, Carl Marshall Stroud, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1955 and began their adventures as they moved to San Antonio, Texas. While her husband was stationed in Greenland, Stroud lived in Ocean View, Del. Once reunited, the family lived in several locations, including Glen Burnie, Md., Misawa, Japan, and Hawthorne, Calif. She became a widow in 1971. As a newly single parent, she moved the family cross-country in 1972 to Seaford, Del., in order to be close to the extended family. She moved to the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del., in 2017.
Her interests included reading, antiquing, knitting, needlework and playing bridge. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and spending summers at the cottage in Bethany Beach, Del. She was fond of sharing stories from her life and adventures.
Stroud was preceded in death by her husband, by her parents and by her three sisters, Pauline Higgins, Ruth Boyle and Hilda Adams. She is survived by her children, Karen Scott and her husband, Bob, of Ambler, Pa., Carl Stroud and his wife, Pamela, of Bridgeville, Del., and David Stroud and his wife, Patty, of Laurel, Del.; two grandchildren, Emily Marie and Joshua McCabe Stroud; two step-grandchildren, Benton Cole and his wife, Lindsay, and Matthew Cole and his wife, Nicole; two step-great-grandchildren, Gavin and Alison Cole; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations be sent to Country Rest Home; 12046 Sunset Ln.; Greenwood, DE 19950. Funeral arrangements will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be held at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery in Ocean View, Del. A celebration of Stroud’s life will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.