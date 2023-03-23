Forever in our hearts, Mary F. Stehling, 83, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She continued to be a very strong, loving, protective and loyal Mom, Mom Mom and Granny as long as she lived. Stehling was born in Baltimore, Md., to parents, John and Agnes Milchling. She was twin to Albert and older sister to Joseph.
She loved music and dance as a teen. She attended Patterson High School, and later in life earned an associate’s degree in accounting. She worked in the accounting department at Baltimore City Hospital and, later, the Johns Hopkins campus.
Stehling married Robert (Bob) Stehling in 1957 at St. Elizabeth’s in Baltimore. The two proved to be an inseparable couple. They had two daughters, Karen and Lisa. Stehling and her husband spent most of their time with their family. They enjoyed trips to Ocean City, Md., Disney World and Florida beaches. They were also boaters, fishers and crabbers on the Chesapeake Bay for years. Later, they enjoyed their summer place near Bethany Beach. They continued to enjoy crabbing there, and Stehling was always well-known for her perfectly made Maryland crabcakes, which have never been replicated.
Stehling’s granddaughter Jennifer was born on their wedding anniversary in 1974, to her parents, Karen and Patrick Straw. That made the Stehlings’ family complete. She dearly loved her family and was equally loving of her sons-in-law, Patrick and Jerry. She was known to brag shamelessly about them both. And sometimes she even did the same in speaking of her daughters and granddaughter. In their retirement years, the Stehlings spent many winter months in Florida, where they also enjoyed family, friends, dancing and golfing.
In later years, she still loved cooking, dancing, crafting, casino trips, puzzles, the CHEER Center, and, of course, her time with family. She always remembered to have fun and reminded others to do the same.
“A beautiful soul has departed and is now held in eternal embrace. May the angels watch over you, Mom.”
In addition to her parents, and two brothers, Stehling was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and their daughter Karen Straw. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Lisa and her husband, Jerry; son-in-law, Patrick Straw, whom she always said she “raised from a pup”; granddaughter Jennifer and her husband, David Walsh; and great-grandson, Logan. She will also be mourned by Ben, Anelia and Nora; Rebecca, Benny and Luciano; Jess and Michael; and numerous family members and friends.
The family will be holding a private prayer service at the veteran’s cemetery where Stehling will be laid to rest with her husband. A private celebration of her life is also planned for family and friends. If desired, donations to CHEER of Ocean View, Del., St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, the American Cancer Society or the giver’s favorite organization for heart disease or breast cancer would be appreciated.