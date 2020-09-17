Mary Evangeline Gallup Snider, 75, departed our world in peace with her family at her side on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Alexandria Inova Hospital. Her death resulted from a severe lung infection following a recent diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a secondary cancer related to her 2009 multiple myeloma cancer condition, which had been in remission.
Snider was born March 2, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., to Benton Babbit Gallup and Beverly Victory Hibbard Gallup. The family resided in Morgan Park throughout her childhood but relocated in 1961 to Hinsdale, Ill., where she graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1963. Snider earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Cornell College in 1967, where her passion as a painter was for color school artwork and art history.
In I971, she married Richard Snider of Bethesda, Md., and they remained a loving couple for 49 years. She was a creative and beloved teacher at the Potomac School in McLean, Va., until her retirement in 2003 and had worked previously as the director of financial aid at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C.
Her immediate family has a wealth of loving memories stored up for the future, in which she is survived by her husband, Richard Snider, of Alexandria, Va.; her two children, Benton Snider and his wife, Kimberly, and Sara Papademetriou and her husband, Nicholas, all of Washington, D.C.; her grandson, Luca Papademetriou; and her brother, John Edward Gallup and his wife, Rita, of La Jolla, Calif.
As was her wish, she was cremated and her ashes will be kept at her beloved Bethany Beach, Del., home and the British Virgin Islands home she visited often. Funeral arrangements were private and by Demaine Funeral Home of Alexandria, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (online at give.lls.org) so that as the future unfolds, she will be an integral part of the cure for this terrible disease.