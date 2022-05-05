Mary Emma Jewell, 86, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born in Preston, Md., to the late John G. Darling and Hattie May Hurlock Darling. She was one of 10 children.
She retired from work for the Solo Cup Company in Federalsburg, Md. Along with her husband, Charles, she raised eight children. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great cook and was known for her homemade meals — especially dumplings. She always wore a smile, and was fun-loving and gentle. She will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded by her husband, Charles W. Jewell, on April 14, 2014; and three children, Brenda Mifflin, Alton Jewell and William Jewell; as well as her nine siblings. She is survived by five children, Sandra Kelley (and Daniel) of Georgetown, Del.; Mary Bennett (and Bill) of Houston, Del.; Charles Jewell (and Traci) of Georgetown, Del.; Lorraine Willey of Seaford, Del., and Arlene Yannucci (and Paul) of Warren, Ohio. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family also expressed their gratitude to her caregiver, Whitney Farlow, who was so wonderful to their mother.
A funeral service was to be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Hebron Methodist Church, 18282 Seashore Hwy, Georgetown, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.