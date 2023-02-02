Mary Elizabeth Moore, 81 of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Selbyville, daughter of the late Thomas C. Cahall and Bernice Cahall.
She loved to read and also enjoyed doing puzzles. She had an orneriness about her at times and loved cutting up with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with and playing with her great-grandchildren. She loved to laugh.
In addition to her parents, Moore was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Moore, in September 2017. She is survived by a daughter, Donna Derrickson (and Bruce) of Millsboro, Del., with whom she lived; a grandson, Rodney Derrickson (and Stacey) of Snow Hill, Md.; two granddaughters, Catherine Short (and Michael) of Seaford, Del., and Sara Mammolito (and Chris) of Selden, N.Y. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren: Shayley, Landon, Emmitt, Rowen, Jaxon and Jace. She is also survived by a brother Thomas Cahall (and Pat) of Millsboro, Del.; two sisters, Norma Jean Smith of Selbyville, and Julie Buchanan of Pittsville, Md., along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Selbyville Redmen’s Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.