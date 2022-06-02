Mary E. Brockson, 81, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., and Havertown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Bromley, Vt., on May 10, 1941, daughter of the late Ludwig Peter Gordon and the late Marie Virginia (LaFleur) Gordon, and was raised in the Drexel Hill, Pa., area.
Brockson graduated from Villa Maria Academy High School, in the Class of 1959, in Malvern, Pa., attended the Retail Merchandizing School in Philadelphia, Pa., and obtained her associate’s degree from the Delaware College of Art & Design.
Her true passion was art. She volunteered as an art instructor for the Rehoboth Art League. She loved painting and enjoyed displaying her art at the Brandywine, Lewes and Bethany Beach art shows. Each year, she would provide a painting to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the Children’s Beach House in Lewes, Del.
In addition to painting, Brockson loved to travel and play cards, but above all she cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and talented seamstress, and loved to laugh and tell great stories. Her daughters often dubbed her with the title “lucky lady,” as she would always win big at the casinos and seemed to win in every football pool or lottery in which she participated.
In addition to her parents, Brockson was preceded in death by a son, Michael Gordon Brockson, and a brother, Peter Gordon. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Smith (and Mark) of Millville, Del., and Virginia Giebel (and Richard) of Herndon, Va.; a brother, the Rev. Walter Gordon of Smithville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Karlie Smith of Richmond, Va., Mark Dylan Smith of Millville, Del., and Gigi Giebel of Herndon, Va., and her canine companion, Teddy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Brockson’s name to the Children’s Beach House, 1800 Bay Ave., Lewes, DE 19958, or the Rehoboth Art League, 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.