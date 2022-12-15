Mary Clor, 63, of Millville, Del., previously of Chandler, Ariz., and Grosse Pointe, Mich., passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, from pulmonary fibrosis. She was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Detroit, Mich.
She was a University of Detroit Mercy graduate, devoting a majority of her life as a dietitian with an emphasis on dialysis patients.
Clor was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Vandenbussche and Gertrude (Koss) Vandenbussche; and brothers Albert Vandenbussche Jr. and Mark Vandenbussche. She is survived by her husband, James; daughters Rachael Clor and Hannah Rouse (and Andrew); granddaughters Ella and Clara; brothers Tom Vandenbussche (and Susan), Mike Vandenbussche (and Teresa), Dave Vandenbussche (and Shirley) and Rick Vandenbussche (and Shari); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of Clor’s life will be held in July 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to https://www.tristatebassets.org/, https://www.pulonaryfibrosis.org/ or https://secure.dav.org.