Mary Cecilia Schaible, 88, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Catonsville, Md., passed away peacefully at her home on June 26, 2022. She was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Joseph A. Mathews and Mary A. (Miller) Mathews.
She was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C.
Schaible was married to the Robert Thomas Schaible for 41 years, having married Schaible on Sept. 4, 1954.
Schaible enjoyed sewing, painting, cruises, going to the beach, lunches with her Georgetown Visitation classmates, supporting her daughter Suzie with Special Olympic activities, and taking care of her grandchildren. She loved gathering with family and friends, and she welcomed all to “the 431.”
In addition to her husband, Schaible was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Mathews of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sally Hinkel of Ocean City, Md., and Judy Brittingham of Rehoboth Beach. She is survived by her siblings Richard Mathews of Bethany Beach, Del., Helen Delaney, also of Bethany Beach, and Peggy Maines of Vienna, Va. She is also survived by her seven children (who knew her as “Mar”) Mark A. Schaible (husband of the late Dawn) of Westminster, Md., Karen M. Brenner (and Chip) of Milton, Del., Steven R. Schaible (and Heidi) of Mesa, Ariz., Cathy E. Potter (and Karl) of Ocean City, Md., Jeanne M. Langeluttig (and Christopher) of Finksburg, Md., Suzanne A. Schaible of Ocean View, and Michael T. Schaible (and Kristi) of Westminster, Md. She was also grandmother (mom mom) to 16 grandchildren, Devin Schaible, Kiera Schaible, Ian Schaible, C.J. Brenner, Sara Brenner, Christopher Gilson, Chelsea Clough, Michelle Warren, Kelly Nandi, Kim Potter, Scott Potter, Justin Langeluttig, Patrick Langeluttig, Kayla Schaible, Delaney Schaible and Harrison Schaible; and great-grandmother (Gmom mom) to three great-grandchildren, Dare Clough, Alice Clough and Sabrina Clough.
A Mass of Christian Burial was planned on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Burial was set for Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Baltimore National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to consider making a donation to: Special Olympics DE, Sussex County; Nemours Children’s Hospital; or St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. Mass cards can be sent to the family home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.