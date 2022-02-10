Mary Catherine Kohl, 82, of Ocean Pines, Md., died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Cadia Healthcare-Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Baltimore, daughter of the late Frank Kohl and Frances (Luebehuesen) Kohl.
She retired from work as an information resources technician with the Department of Health & Human Resources. She had been a member of the Catholic Fraternity in Baltimore and had been a member of the Alumni Association of the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore.
Kohl is survived by two sisters, Margaret A. Ireland and her husband, Lawrence, of Frankford, Del., and Dorothea E. Kline of Las Vegas, Nev.; and two brothers, Frank C. Kohl III and Michael H. Kohl, both of Felton.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kohl’s memory may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.