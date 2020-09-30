Mary Catherine Cramer Christian, 81, of Clarksville, Del., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born April 14, 1939, in Natrona Heights, Pa., daughter of the late William and Vera Cramer.
Christian moved to Delaware in the early 1960s and worked as a secretary for St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., for more than 40 years. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She married Erik T. Christian, originally of Brunswick, Maine, on May 27, 1961. They had been married for more than 59 years at the time of her death. He was the love of her life. Christian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Christian was preceded in death by her sons, Erik and Gary. She is survived by her beloved husband, Erik; her daughters, Deborah and Sheila; her son, Gregory; six grandchildren, Gregory “Jay,” Erik “Justin,” Connor, Cayla, Corey and Brandon; her sisters, Joan, Vera and Karen; and her brother, William.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services were to be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to any favorite charity and to be sure to cherish time spent with loved ones during these difficult times.