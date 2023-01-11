Mary Catherene Towson, 80, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2023, in her home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 13, 1942, daughter of the late William Martz and the late Elouise (Jenkins) Martz.
She attended and graduated from Western High School in Baltimore, Md., in 1960. After high school, she worked for multiple districts, in varying administrative duties in central records and as dispatcher for the Baltimore City Police Department, where she met a young officer by the name of George W. Towson Sr. She and Towson were married Nov. 14, 1964, at the age of 22, in Baltimore and lived in the Baltimore area until George Towson’s retirement from the police department on Sept. 1, 1999.
Mary Towson was always an avid collector of dolls of all types from around the world. Her love of animals was apparent, having cared for multiple dogs, birds and other pets. Her generosity was well-known by her friends, church, community and multiple charitable organizations, both locally and nationally. She was always giving of herself and volunteering her time and money to help out wherever she saw a need.
After retirement, Mary and George Townson moved to Ocean View, Del., where they both enjoyed the beach life and spent much of their time traveling and attending Navy ship reunions all across the U.S.
In addition to her parents, Townson was preceded in death by her brother, William “Billy” Martz Jr. and a niece, Florence (Towson) O’Brien. She is survived by her sister, Regenia (Martz) Kaseluris, and brother, Charles Thomas Martz; aunt, Ina Claire Hicks; two sons, George W. Towson Jr., Michael J. Towson and his wife, Lauren; two grandchildren, Mckenzie L. Towson and Nathan J. Towson; nephews, Vangeli Kaseluris, Chad Martz and James W. “Jimmy” Towson Jr. and his wife, Jill; nieces, Hilarie Martz and Dawn C. (Towson) Kingsley and her husband, Robert; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Blackwater Fellowship Church, 34478 Roxana Rd., Frankford, Del., where her life will be celebrated. Interment, for family only, will follow at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Towson’s name to the cancer foundation.