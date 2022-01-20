Mary C. Williams, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her residence, with family. She was born in Troy, Pa., on April 3, 1947, to the late Willard Wayne Dunbar and Evelyn (Crumb) Dunbar.
She was a chef for Cape May-Lewis Ferry, as well as Brandywine Assisted Living. She loved boating, and playing bingo and cards. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Am Veterans Post #2. She also loved spending time with her many friends and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Williams Sr.; her daughter, April Fasold; and brothers William “Billy” Dunbar and Melvin Dunbar. She is survived by her children Gary Tidd, Brett Shaw and Jason Shaw; six grandchildren, Ashley Kish (and Robert), Alexis Fasold-Snodgrass (and Chris), Brennen Shaw, Griffin Shaw, Nathaniel Shaw and Jocelyn Shaw; and 10 great-grandchildren, Robert, Wayne, Lillian, Gavin, Walter, Candice, Hannah, Helen, Louis and Paul; as well as many extended family and friends.
Services were to be private. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences maybe sent online www.watsonfh.com.