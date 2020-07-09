Mary Beatrice “Bea” Adams Shockley, 94, passed away at home on June 29, 2020, with her daughter at her side. She was born Nov. 3, 1925, near Bridgeville, Del., to Thurman G. Adams and Bessie Adams.
Shockley attended Bridgeville Public School, from which she graduated in 1943, and continued her education at Beacom College in Wilmington, Del. During World War II, she was employed by the Internal Revenue Service in Wilmington.
While at work on Jan. 15, 1946, she received word that a telegram had arrived for her. Upon arriving at her rooming house, Shockley found her soon-to-be husband waiting for her, after being separated since 1944 while he served under Patton’s Army in Europe. The couple were married at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville on Feb. 10, 1946. In April 1946, they moved to Millsboro, Del.
Shockley was a member of American Legion Auxiliary at the former Post 22 and served as president, secretary and treasurer. She continued as a member of ALA Post 28 and has had a continuous membership in the ALA since 1946. During her life, she was a member of the WSCS/UMW and the Band of Hope Sunday-school class of Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro; the Millsboro Fire Company Auxiliary (1946 to 1985); and the VFW Auxiliary. At the time of her passing, Shockley was a current member of Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, AARP Chapter 5340, Millsboro Lions Club and Zoar United Methodist Church.
For many years, she was active in Lay Witness Missions on the East Coast with her late husband. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, New Zealand and Australia with her husband and daughter as they served in Lions International. She moved to the Independence community in 2008 when her daughter retired.
As a member of the Lions Club, Shockley received several prestigious awards, including Ralph Helm Fellow, James McCarty Fellow, Melvin Jones Fellow and Gene Polgar Fellow. The United Methodist Church recognized her with the St. Barnabas award for her dedication and commitment.
Shockley was preceded in death by her husband, L. Thomas Shockley; her parents; her brothers, Alvin, Leon and Thurman Adams; and her son-in-law, James Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee Phillips; two sisters-in-law, Norma Lee Temple and Emma Jean Shockley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many very close friends who consider her family, some of whom even call her “Mom.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, when all can join together to celebrate her life. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Millsboro Lions Club Scholarship Fund; P.O. Box 502; Millsboro, DE 19966, or to Zoar U.M. Church, c/o Carisa Pepper; 24463 Gravel Hill Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966.