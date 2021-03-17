Mary B. Healy, 91, of Millsboro, Del., died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by family. Family was the most cherished thing in her life, as she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Healy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John E. Healy. She is survived by her loving children, Martha Christian and her husband, Dave, of Middletown, Del., Claire Thompson of Millsboro, Peggy Spencer and her husband, Bob, of Wyomissing, Pa., and Matt Healy and his wife, Lynn, of Wilmington, Del.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salesian Missions (www.salesianmissions.org). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.