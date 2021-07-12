Mary Ann Keefer, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, July 3, at her home. She was born in Scranton, Pa., on Aug. 19, 1945, daughter of the late Joseph Paduch and the late Mary (Feduck) Paduch.
Keefer and her husband, Charlie, lived all over the United States and also in Switzerland for 6.5 years, finding joy in discovering new environments and meeting wonderful people along the way. She was an amazing cook and a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed birdwatching, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Keefer was preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chip” Michael Keefer, in 1987; a brother, Joseph Paduch, in 2009; and a sister, Barbara Papp in 2014. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of almost 55 years, Charles G. Keefer; a daughter, Kathy Keefer and her husband, Augusto Miravalle, and two grandchildren, Julian Miravalle and Matias Miravalle.
Service and burial were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Keefer's name to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org or the Susan G. Komen Foundation by visiting www.komen.org.