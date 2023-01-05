Mary Ann Creasy, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 8, 1948, to the late Walter Canfield and Ruth Ellen Smuck.
She was a homemaker. She spent most of her life in Lancaster, Pa., and had fulfilled her lifelong dream of living at the beach about two years ago. Spending time with her family was most important to her. She loved finding treasures while thrift-shopping or at yard sales. Her hobbies were gardening, crafting, baking and most of all anything that involved water, such as boating, fishing and crabbing.
She will be remembered as a kind, loving, friendly and generous woman who always put her family first. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Creasy was preceded in death by her son Clayton Creasy on Aug. 15, 1987, as well as three brothers and a sister. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Earl P. Creasy Jr.; a son, Matthew Creasy and his wife, Stacy, of Millsboro, Del.; and a daughter, Misty Mays of Lancaster, Pa.; a sister, Judy Irizarry, also of Lancaster, Pa.; and special friends Ray and Val Heim. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as extended family members and friends.
All services were to be private. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.