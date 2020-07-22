Mary “Allene” Broughton, 90, departed this life on July 13, 2020, at Cadia Renaissance Nursing Home in Long Neck, Del. She was born June 22, 1930, to late Raymond and Edna Burton of Millsboro, Del. Affectionately known as “Allene,” she attended the public school system in Millsboro and loved helping others.
Broughton was employed with the Swift Poultry Plant in Georgetown, Del., for more than 30 years and then retired from her work there. She was also employed at Geriatrics Home Healthcare for five years. She loved working as a personal-care attendant. Broughton cared for patients, took patients to doctor’s appointments, cooked and cleaned.
This was not just her job — it was also her ministry. Helping other seniors brought joy to her life. Broughton talked about how she prayed for others at their request and how during many driving trips in which they stopped and shopped.
Broughton was a member of Dickerson Chapel AME Church since childhood, where she was on the Missionary Board, a choir member, a Sunday-school teacher, an usher and culinary department worker. Her mother, Edna Burton, had a Missionary Society named after her.
Broughton also attended the Bible Church of Christ in Dagsboro, Del., where she served in many capacities; the United Church of Deliverance in Laurel, Del., under the Leadership of Overseer Bishop Catherine Camper and Apostle Keith Wongus; and New Life Kingdom Ministries and Emmanuel House of Praise in Millsboro, Del. Broughton attended the Bible College at the United Deliverance Bible Center, where she earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in Biblical Studies.
“Mother Allene” was a people-person and she would ask all kinds of questions of people. She loved attending church, listening to gospel music and cooking — especially making her favorite chocolate walnut cake, chicken-and-dumplings and her famous iced tea. She loved reading her Bible and playing her tambourine. Her favorite songs were “Jesus is the Answer” and “Soon and Very Soon.”
Left to cherish her memories are her only son, Tyrone V. Broughton of Millsboro; two daughters, Beverly J. Broughton-Singletary and her husband, Ben, and Darlene Broughton-Seay and her husband, Greg, all of Millsboro; six grandchildren, Alisha Broughton, Bryan Broughton, Lakeia Broughton, Vaun-Tae Broughton, Wankea Broughton Armstrong and spouse, Tracy, and Benjamin Singletary Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family offered a special thanks to Cadia Healthcare Renaissance nursing home for all of their support and care.
A funeral was held July 17, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, with interment at Old Field Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.