Mary A. Ricci, 70, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on Oct. 8, 1951, to the late George F. Patterson and Lillian L. (Cloud) Patterson.
Ricci was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and worked at various facilities, including Memorial Hospital ICU and Christiana Care prior to her retirement. She was an avid animal lover and volunteered at shelters. She married Robert R. “Bob” Ricci, and the couple retired to Ocean View. After his death, she moved to Milton, Del.
In addition to her husband, Ricci was preceded in death by her brothers, John “Jackie” Patterson and Joe Patterson, as well as her beloved rescue dog Sadie. She is survived by her “son,” Antonio Reyes and his family; her brother, George (and Joann); a niece, Kelly; three nephews, Mike, Chad and Joe; many cousins and friends, especially Lila. She is also survived by four cats, Aggie, Sophie, Boo and Lucy.
The family offered a special thank-you to the staff of Delaware Hospice for their excellent care and especially to Beth, her social worker. Thelma Emerson, her caregiver, was amazing, they noted, adding that they were all “Mary’s angels.”
At Ricci’s request, there will be no services. Donations in her memory can be made to Delaware Hospice or the giver’s favorite dog or cat rescue. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.