Marvin Thomas Burton III, 24, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away in his sleep on Feb. 14, 2021. He was one of seven children.
He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a fierce protector of his mother and sisters. To his nieces and nephews, he was the fun uncle who did not play. He will forever be known for his sense of humor and his smile.
Burton was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Charles and Susie Allen; his maternal grandparents, James Moss Jr. and Margaret Allen; his step-grandparents, Wilma and John Bradley; his adoptive grandmother, Viola James; his brother, Davon Johnson; and his paternal great-grandmother, Frances Phillips.
Services were to be private. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.