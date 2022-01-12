Marvin Everett Long, 84, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del., in the company of his devoted wife and daughter. He was born in Selbyville and was the son of the late Everett Long and Eva (Gray) Long.
Long graduated from Selbyville High School in 1955 and Goldey-Beacom College in 1957. He started his career in business at the Bank of New York in Manhattan, then started his own successful company in computer billing services. Deciding to move back to Delaware, he sold his company and relocated home, where he became locally known as the proud owner/operator of Marvin’s Gardens and then, in 1986, Marvin’s Market, a popular convenience store for locals and tourists alike.
An active member of his community, Long was a dedicated member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #14 in Wilmington, Del., and Tall Cedars. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to being a loving and supportive parent and grandparent, Long catered to the needs of those less fortunate in his area, delivering food for Meals on Wheels and providing Santa Claus duties for more than 25 years to a large extended family. He received his recreational pilots license and enjoyed flying, surf-fishing and golf. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family.
Long was preceded in death by a son, Kent McCullough; a brother, Steven Long; and two sisters, Rosiene Stephens and Nancy Persolio. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane M. Long of Selbyville; a daughter, Kimberly Lewis and her fiancé, Scott Magee, of Clarksville, Del.; four grandchildren, Quinn and Emily McCullough, and Kade and Mason Lewis; a daughter-in-law, Kim McCullough of Rehoboth Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and also an hour before the memorial service, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Long’s memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.