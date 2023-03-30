Martha P. Whitworth, 86, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Malvern, Pa., passed away on March 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1937, daughter of the late John and Laura Dorazio. She married her middle-school sweetheart, George J. Whitworth Sr., in 1953 after he courted her with a candy bar, and they had 56 years of a blessed marriage until George’s death in 2009.
Martha and George were co-owners of Jones Disposal, Malvern, Pa., and upon retirement moved to Selbyville, where she and George became poultry growers.
She is survived by her large loving family, including five children: George J. Jr. and his wife Jeanne; Edward and his wife Jane; Gerald and his fiancé Janet Flannery; John and his wife Sarah; and Lynne and her companion Robert Hensler.
She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Paul Dorazio and his wife Toni and her sister-in-law, Jean Dorazio. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, including Robert Dorazio and Ellen Gear.
Graveside services will be held on April 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Grove Methodist Cemetery, 490 West Boot Rd., West Chester, PA 19380.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The River Church, 35175 Roxanna Road, Frankford, DE or the SPCA.
