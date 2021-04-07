Martha A. Roberts, 93, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Franconia, Va., passed away at her residence on March 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 14, 1927, in Little Rock, Ark., to the late Maurice Gazley and Nell (Sanders) Gazley.
Roberts, also known as Avanelle, relocated to the Washington, D.C., area and graduated from McKinley Tech High School before attending the University of Maryland. In D.C., she met and married the love of her life, the late Reginald Harley Roberts and together they shared 61 years of marriage.
Roberts’ greatest joy in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was involved with the United Methodist Women in Franconia United Methodist Church and Saint Matthews By-the-Sea in Fenwick Island, Del. Roberts was a longtime volunteer in reading programs for children. She and her husband volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Wilson; daughter-in-law, Patti Jo Roberts; and two grandchildren, Jonathon Roberts and Maria Roberts. She is survived by six children and their spouses, Reggie Roberts and Rhonda of Vienna, Va., Kevin Roberts and Noella of North Carolina, Glenn Roberts and Judy of Frankford, Del., Mark Roberts and Christy of Annapolis, Md., Martha Tisdale and Douglas of Mesa, Ariz., and Karen Wallenburg and Veronica of Millsboro, Del.; her 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.