Marta Pierce Webster, 80, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Cadia Healthcare in Annapolis, Md. She was born in Lewes, Del., on Jan. 21, 1940, daughter of the late Thomas Scott Pierce and Martha Evelyn (Craft) Pierce.
Webster graduated from Lewes High School, in the Class of 1958, Wesley College in Dover in 1960 and Beebe School of Nursing, in the Class of 1963. She worked as an RN at Beebe Medical Center prior to raising her family. After moving to Ocean View, she owned and operated Palm’s Restaurant in the early 1980s. She and her former husband, Donald F. Webster Sr., owned the Webster Furniture Store for many years.
Webster was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Lewes, Del., prior to moving to Ocean View, when she transferred her membership to Mariner’s Bethel U.M.C. While in high school, she had excelled in drama and throughout her life she enjoyed writing poetry, becoming a 2009 semi-finalist in the International Open Poetry Contest.
In addition to her parents, Webster was preceded in death by her son Scott Pierce Webster, and her two beloved cats, Gismo and Simba. She is survived by two sons Donald F. “Donnie” Webster Jr. and his fiancée, Susan Elliott, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Forrest Norton Webster II and his wife, Somphone “Som” Webster of Milton, Del.; four grandchildren, Donald F. “Trey” Webster III of Lincoln, Del., Morgan Elizabeth Webster and her fiancé, Gregory Lynch, of Milford, Del., Adam Scott Webster of Lincoln and Scott Forrest Webster of Milton, Del.; a great-grandson, Rhett W. Lynch; brother, Thomas Scott Pierce Jr. and his longtime companion, Joann Foster, of Milton; two nieces, Terri Pierce and her husband, Eric Gooch, and their daughter, Alexis “Lexi,” all of Milton, and Lisa Pierce Cerchio and her husband, Michael, and their two children, Michael “Fisher” and Elizabeth “Elie” Cerchio, all of Lewes; and a dear friend, Shirley Price of Ocean View.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Brandywine Valley SPCA; 22918 Dupont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947.