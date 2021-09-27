Marshall C. Smallwood, of Millsboro, Del., 81, and formerly of Stewartstown, Pa., passed away at home, with family, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. He was born in Douglas, Mo., on Jan. 1, 1940, to the late Nova and Hazel Carter Smallwood.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from the NSA, where he worked as a linguist for 40 years. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and American Vets. His family remembers him to be an intelligent and social man. He knew many languages and could “order a beer in any country.”
In addition to his parents, Smallwood was preceded in death by two brothers, Arzell Smallwood and Doyle Smallwood, as well as a sister, Vera Kurpjuweit. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Smallwood; two sons, Eric Smallwood (and Kristy) of Glen Rock, Pa., and Travis Smallwood (and Angela) of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; three sisters, Fern Savage, Dolly Parma and Avenell Means; and a brother, Alvin Smallwood. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Marshall “Khai” Smallwood, Carter Smallwood and Taylor Spevak; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who are too many to count.
In lieu of flowers, the family requestsed donations to a VFW, American Legion or a charity of the giver’s choice. Services and interment were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at ww.watsonfh.com.