Marsha Lynn (Long) Phillips, 66, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., of COVID-19.
She was born in Dagsboro on March 15, 1954, daughter of Chester Marshall Long and Dora Christine (Banks) Long. She was a graduate of Indian River High School, Class of 1972, where she excelled in sports. She loved playing field hockey and basketball and was very competitive at both, playing in the state championship games for Indian River.
Phillips married her high school sweetheart, C.R. Phillips II on April 20, 1973. They recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. Phillips began her banking career in 1972 with First National Bank of Frankford, Sussex Trust, Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. She retired after 44 years as the branch manager at the Millville M&T Bank. She took great pride in her job and loved helping her customers. Phillips loved being around people, always smiling and being friendly with anyone she came into contact with.
She spent many years heading up the bus ministry at the Dagsboro Church of God. She loved the children and treated them as her own. She later attended Bethel Tabernacle Church in Clarksville, Del.
Phillips also loved her family and friends. She loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with her family at special dinners. She loved the picnics that were attended by family and friends at the picnic spot called the “Creek.” She loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and enjoyed horseback riding, playing cards, watching NASCAR and football, rooting for her New England Patriots. She will be remembered as a feisty, competitive, fun-loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Phillips was preceded in death by her father, Chester Marshall Long; paternal grandparents, William J. and Lurena Moore; maternal grandmother, Pearl Dunn; and father- and mother-in-law, Carroll and Christine Phillips.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Carroll R. “C.R.” Phillips; her daughter, Renee Christine Young and her husband, T.J., of Dagsboro; her mother, D. Christine Long of Dagsboro; sister, Yvonne C. Rickards of Dagsboro; brother-in-law, Frank Rickards of Dagsboro; nieces, Melanie J. Rickards of Dagsboro, Maria D. Wilson and her husband, Bryant “Keith,” of Dagsboro, Lori Hignutt of Statesville, N.C.; a nephew, Gregory Johnson of Dagsboro; one first cousin, Clayton E. Robinson of Salisbury, Md.; her best friend, Dawn Cropper Chandler of Dagsboro; and her canine companion, Tillie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford, Del.
