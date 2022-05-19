Marlene “Mickey” Alper Stern, 89, beloved wife, mother, aunt and friend to many, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., following a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 20, 1932.
Stern had recently resided in Selbyville and Millsboro, Del., and in Ocean Pines, Md. Her life was a collection of wonderful experiences and joyous memories. A graduate of South Philadelphia High School, Stern was a Philadelphia-based neighborhood volunteer and homemaker. She was married to Raymond Stern, and together they raised two sons, Michael and Glenn Stern.
She taught interior design at night school, and later served as an administrative assistant for many years at Cheltenham High School in Cheltenham, Pa. She was an avid reader of Daniel Silva novels, and a creative needlepoint artist.
Stern was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stern; mother, Miriam Alper, and father, Andrew Alper; and a sister, Marcia Alper Gettes. She is survived by her two sons, as well as Michael’s wife, Colleen, and Glenn’s wife, Lisa, all of whom were with her in her final hours. The surviving family also includes two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road in Newtown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Holocaust Awareness Museum & Education Center (https://hamec.org/), the American Red Cross (redcross.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).