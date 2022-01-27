Mark Robin Banks, 64, of Milford, Del., passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Jan. 22, 2022, at Bay Health Hospital in Milford, Del. He was born on April 5, 1957, to Ruley Franklin Banks Jr. and Hannah Joan Holland Banks of Dagsboro, Del.
Banks was an active member of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with his father, Ruley, helping as the Scout Master. He played clarinet in Indian River High School’s marching and stage bands. In addition, he worked as a projectionist at the Clayton and Midway movie theaters during his high-school years. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1975, and from Delaware Tech with a degree in electronics and electrical engineering in 1978. He also took electrical engineering courses through the University of Delaware.
After graduation, Banks worked at NCR in Millsboro, Del., and upon the plant closing in 1981 transferred to NCR in South Carolina. In the mid-1980s, Banks returned to Delaware to utilize his electrical training at Confidential Services and later, Security Instruments in Lewes, Del. He had a very analytical mind and loved a challenge.
Banks served on the annual Milford Halloween Parade Committee, as Alex the parade mascot, floatmaker and cleanup person, and conducted fundraising. He never craved the limelight but was there as needed. Because of Banks’ efforts, the parade has continued to grow every year.
He loved his family and friends deeply. He attended annual Banks family reunions, enjoyed holidays with his brother Brian and sister-in-law Rhonda, along with many extended family members and friends, and looked forward to lunches and dinners to catch up with family and friends. He traveled to theatrical productions, wine-tastings and many events with his special friend, Vanessa Laughmann. He also loved to travel with friends and had ventured to multiple U.S. states and countries, including Iceland, England, France, Canada and Mexico, during his adult years.
He was a very special, generous and reliable person. He devoted his life to helping his parents as they aged and would take the shirt off his back to help anyone, placing their needs first. He will be greatly missed.
Banks was preceded in death by his parents, Ruley Banks and Hannah “Joan” Banks; uncle and aunt Ralph and Joan Banks, uncle and aunt Sidney and Minerva Banks, and uncle-Peter Brown. He is survived by a brother, Brian K. Banks and his wife, Dr. Rhonda W. Banks, of Salisbury, Md.; an uncle and aunt, Stanley and Patsy Banks of Millsboro; an aunt, Rosemary Brown of Hardscrapple; and his nieces and cousins. In addition, he had several close friends, including Vanessa Laughmann, Steve Reese, Robert Herrington, Norwood Truitt and Tommy Veasey.
A viewing and funeral services celebrating Banks’ life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at noon and 1 p.m., respectively. Interment will be at Midway Presbyterian Cemetery in Rehoboth Beach, Del., immediately following the funeral. Donations can be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Georgetown Campus, at 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 or https://bvspca.org/. Funeral arrangements were being be handled by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. (https://www.watsonfh.com/).