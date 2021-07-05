Mark R. Anderson, of Berwyn Heights, Md., a retired credit union loan officer, died June 12, 2021, on his 67th birthday, at Doctor’s Community Hospital in Lanham, Md. His cause of death was related to his history of heart disease. He was born in the United Kingdom as a naturalized U.S. citizen, and had lived in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas since age 12.
His employment including positions at the Telephone Credit Union, the U.S. Coast Guard Credit Union and later as an executive assistant at the American Psychiatric Association, and briefly at the Congressional Cemetery in southeast Washington, D.C.
He was interested in aviation and architecture and took great pleasure in reading suspense fiction and travel literature, and watching college basketball and football.
Anderson was preceded in death by his father, the late Elvin “Andy” Anderson, who served in World War II and was a P.O.W., and who died in 1994. He is survived by his domestic partner, Robert Starner, and by his mother, J.M. “Tommy” Anderson, a longtime seasonal resident of Ocean View, Del., who had spent her days sunning and enjoying Bethany Beach, Del., from April through October since the late 1970s and who had many friends and acquaintances in the Bethany area. Anderson had spent many summer vacations with his parents in Bethany Beach and Ocean View over the years.
A private interment was held at Congressional Cemetery. A memorial service is being hosted by members of the Recovery Community on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., at the Friends’ Meeting House, 2111 Decatur Place, NW, Washington, D.C., off Florida Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made in Anderson’s name by mail to The Triangle Club, 1638 R Street NW, Suite 120, Washington, DC 20009 or online at https://triangleclub.org/donate/.