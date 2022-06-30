Mark H. McLaughlin, 84, passed away at home in Bayard, Del, surrounded by family on Friday, June 24, 2022.
He was born on June 6, 1938, in Wilmington, Del. to Mark W. and Mary Dugan McLaughlin. He graduated from Archmere Academy in 1956 and later from LaSalle University with a bachelor’s degree. He continued his education and received a master’s degree from Wilmington University. He began his career with Diamond State Telephone Company in Wilmington, Delaware and retired from Bell Atlantic in 1998. He was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church.
He was a devoted father and grandfather. His happiest moments included traveling, spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren during their many sporting and school events.
He preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Nelda Adkins McLaughlin in 2013; and brothers William, James, Peter, and John, sisters Katherine Kane and Mary McLaughlin. He is survived by daughters, Jennifer Troublefield and her husband Thomas, Celeste Cathell and her husband Darin all of Frankford, Del.; sister Elizabeth McLaughlin of Wilmington, Del.; his four beloved grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Jake and Paige Troublefield and Jax and Kendall Cathell.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Catholic Church - 35318 Church Road, Frankford, Del., where visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery on 32112 Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Delaware Hospice, Inc. 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.