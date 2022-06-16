Mark H. Bradford, 62, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 8, 1960, to the late Odus Milton and Mary Dennis Bradford, and was raised with his brothers and sister on the outskirts of Ocean City, Md., on the family chicken and hog farm, until he met the love of his life, Brenda.
Bradford worked in the deli at Hocker’s supermarket for more than 20 years, where most knew him as “Dewey.” He was loved and adored by all his customers, for not only the service he gave them but the attention, compassion and love he showed each and every one. He was the life of the party, always carrying a huge smile, laughing, making a joke or giving out a much-needed hug. He loved his children and love his grandchildren even more — Pop Pop was his favorite role.
In addition to his parents, Bradford was proceeded in death by his wife, Brenda Lee Bradford. He is survived by his son, Mark Andrew “Andy” Bradford, his wife, Leah, and their children, Ryan Andrew, Kayley Nichole, Avery Elizabeth and Taegan LeeAnn Bradford; a daughter, Amber Leigh, and her daughter, Kinsley Marie Bradford; his brothers, David Bradford (and Nancy), Daniel Bradford (and Carol), Michael Bradford, Milton Bradford (and Annette), Jeff Bradford, Jeff Bradford and James Bradford; his baby sister, Mary Clifton (and Steve); many nieces and nephews; and special friends he considered family.
Services will be private.
