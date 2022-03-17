Marjorie Lois Gallear, 97, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away gently in the care of Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. She was born on July 6, 1924, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Fred Breitweiser and Mabel Bendel Breitweiser.
As a young woman she worked with her father in his newspaper delivery business on the Southside of Pittsburgh. She married George C. Gallear upon his return from the war, and together they raised two children. They lived in Pittsburgh, Evansville, Ind., and Spotswood, N.J. She later moved to Millsboro, Del., to be near her children.
Breitweiser enjoyed listening to music and watching old Westerns, especially her favorite TV show, “Gunsmoke.” But her whole world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Breitweiser was preceded by her two sisters: Emma Bartholomew and Mabel Hann, and two brothers: John and Richard Breitweiser. Her beloved husband, George, passed in 1992. She is survived by her children: Suzanne Gary, of Lewes, Del., and Dale Gallear and his wife, Sharon, of Millsboro. Her grandchildren, who were precious to her, are: Amanda Gallear, Krystina Gallear, Elizabeth Dolan and Lisa Chewning. She also had five great-grandchildren whom she adored: Mackensie, Oliver, and Miles Chewning; and Harrison and Nathaniel Dolan.
A memorial service and celebration of Gallear's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.