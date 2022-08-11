Marjorie Joan “Marj” (Derrickson) Czerwinski, 82, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del.,, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Czerwinski was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown Street in Wilmington. She was so active that she had her daughters become active, even if they didn’t want to. She always joked that when she married her Polish husband, Joe Cherry, she married all of Hedgeville.
Czerwinski was employed for many years with Wilmington Bell Company. At age 51, she followed her dream of becoming a registered nurse and received her associate’s degree in nursing. She started her nursing career at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, later retiring from the Methodist Country House in Greenville.
When her daughters came along, she was very active in Polish dancing — first, the Polish Falcons and later becoming involved with the Pulaski Legion Polish Dancers.
Czerwinski and her husband, Joe, were very instrumental in the formation of the St. Hedwig Polish Seafood Cabaret. She truly embraced the Polish culture and heritage.
The beach was always her happy place. One could always find her shell-hunting along the beach. Spending time with her family — especially her grandchildren — always put a smile on her face.
Czerwinski was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph; her parents, Charles Derrickson and Margaret (Shannon) Derrickson; father- and mother-in-law, Dominick Czerwinski and Sophie (Dziegielewski) Czerwinski; sister- and brother-in-law Marge and Edward Burg; sister-in-law Florence “Flic” Czerwinski; and brother-in-law Dominick “Nick” Czerwinski.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters Donna McDonough and Kathleen Roach (and Brian); and grandchildren Luke McDonough, Kyle McDonough, Alexis Roach, Erin McDonough, Paige Roach, Zack McDonough and Erik McDonough. She will be dearly missed as well by her brother-in-law George Czerwinski and sister-in-law Christine Czerwinski.
A visitation was to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, located at Linden and Harrison Streets in Wilmington, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial was to immediately follow. Interment was to be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in Czerwinski’s honor to: Mary Mother of Peace Parish in Millsboro, Del.; St. Hedwig Catholic Church; or the Helen Graham Cancer Center.