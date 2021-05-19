Marjorie Ann Fisher, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 27, 1946, to the late Willard “Paul” Fisher and Margaret Huhn Fisher.
Fisher was a homemaker. Taking care of her husband, children, canine companion Toby and home were very important to her. Fisher enjoyed line-dancing, shopping and bus trips with her friends, vacationing with her family, and spending as much time with her children and grandchildren as she could.
In addition to her parents, Fisher was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver R. “Bob” Fisher, in 2006; two stepchildren, Barbara Miller and Kevin Fisher; two sisters, Catherine Fisher and Ann Fisher; two brothers, Jack Fisher and Paul Fisher; a special friend, Jim Drummond; and her canine companions, Muffin and Missy. She is survived by three children, Daniel Burton (and Bonnie Haines), Susan Thompson and her husband, Rob, and Jeff Burton and his wife, Shannon, all of Millsboro; a stepson, Darrell Fisher and his wife, Becky, of Lake Alfred, Fla.; a sister, Ronnie “Sweetie” Pletsch and her husband, Jimmy, of Kenton, Del.; and 15 grandchildren, Tiffany, David, Heather, Dodd, Ty, Gavin, Amy, Katie, Leslie, Larissa, Robbie, Dusty, Kate, Tyler and Brenden; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Help Hope Live; 2 Radnor Corporate Ctr., Ste. 100; 100 Matsonford Rd.; Radnor, PA 19087 (or www.helphopelive.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.