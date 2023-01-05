Marita A. Snore, 87, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was born in Riga, Latvia, on May 17, 1935, to Janis E. Snore and Elfride (Sperijs) Snore.
Along with her twin sister, Renate, and their mother and father, she fled their home country before World War II. They owned a store in Sloka, Latvia, and had to leave everything except for what they could carry. They left by train to Germany and, finally, in 1951, moved to the U.S.
Snore lived in Pottstown, Pa., before relocating to Ocean View. She held several jobs but was known for being a talented seamstress.
When relocating to Ocean View, she helped farm the lands and raised chickens. She and her companion, Talivaldis Berzinss, developed what was once the farm into a housing development called Ocean Way Estates.
Snore was preceded in death by her companion, Talivaldis Berzins, and leaves behind her twin sister, Renate Pauksts of Ocean View, Del., and a niece, Anita Smawley, and her husband, Whitmore, also of Ocean View.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.