Marion McMahan, 101, was reunited with her beloved husband, Mac, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, passing away in her home. She was born on Nov. 3, 1921, to Matilda and Elmer Elsworth Cox in Wilmington, Del.
After attending P.S. DuPont High School, she graduated from Goldey Beacom College and worked as a secretary at a bank. She married the love of her life, Claudell “Mac” McMahan, on Jan. 12, 1946, and they enjoyed 63 beautiful years together. They had two daughters, Susan Croes and Marilyn Silveira. Together, they enjoyed many years traveling, camping and visiting many National Parks.
She lived a full life, including summers at the beach, church involvement, social dancing and singing any moment she could. Marion and Mac McMahan helped cultivate a beautiful family. She enjoyed baking much more than cooking, and there wasn’t a night that didn’t involve enjoying chocolate ice cream and watching Lawrence Welk in her later years. After living in Wilmington for most of their life, Marion and Mac McMahan moved down to their beach house in Ocean View full time.
Marion McMahan was blessed by a large and loving family. She is survived by her daughter and loving caregiver for the last three years, Susan, and her husband, Robert Croes; her daughter and amazing caregiver for many years, Marilyn, and her husband and breakfast buddy, David Silveira. Her grandchildren, Julia Croes, Abel (and Tiffany) Silveira, Sara Croes (and Shawn Libertore), Rachel (and Jason) Russell, Warren Silveira (and Anne Layug) and Paul Silveira; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb and Callie Russell, and Chase Matthews.
In lieu of services, the family will all gather together and have a private celebration-of-life in Marion McMahan’s honor. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.