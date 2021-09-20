Marilyn Harding, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
A graduate of Chichester High School in Pennsylvania, Harding worked for many years as an executive secretary and retired from her position at Taylor Hospital, also in Pennsylvania, in 1998.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, boating, waterskiing and gardening, and just all around enjoyed life.
Harding was preceded in death by her father, Frank Bamford, and her mother, Mary Bamford. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Walter A. Harding; her three children, Dawne Strawley (and James), Steven Greenwood (and Denise) and Walter C. Harding. She is also survived by her much-loved four grandchildren, James Strawley (and Jana), David Strawley, Bryan Strawley (and Candice) and Lauren Greenwood; and her two great-grandchildren, Jude and Jensen Strawley.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the American Stroke Association, online at stroke.org. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.