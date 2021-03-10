Marilyn F. Denny, 95, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021. From Ohio to Ojai, Calif., she had a life well-lived. She was born July 1, 1925, in Canton, Ohio, second of four children born to Ralph and Mary Pitts. Living two houses away from Taggarts Ice Cream was one of the many highlights of her childhood, and no doubt created her lifelong enthusiasm for any occasion that called for consuming ice cream.
The first notable accomplishment of her good long life was attending 12 years of school without missing a single day. Once would think there might be some kind of award, prize or certificate for a feat like that. Apparently, no one else took note of her remarkable attendance record. No matter — she went on to accomplish other great things, which included, between 1949 and 1960, becoming a very loving mother to four children.
Denny moved to Ocean View, Del., in 1973 and successfully integrated herself into her new neighborhood. She wrote a weekly “News from Ocean View” column for a local newspaper and served as the town alderman.
Then, one day, she was encouraged by a friend to study for a real estate license, and she passed the exam on the first try. She went on to enjoy more than 15 years of a successful career as a Realtor, was recognized as a top producer several times (high honors eclipsing the school perfect attendance) and forged many special and long-lasting relationships, the most life-changing of which was the friendship with Ann, Ken, Brittany and Cassidy Baker. When Brittany and Cassidy were very young, Denny became “Mayno” because “Marilyn” is too much of a word when for a baby girl, and she remained their “Mayno” for the rest of her life.
In 2010, Denny was persuaded to move to California to enjoy life with her daughters in Santa Barbara and have fun celebrating birthdays, holidays and every day. About four years later, her daughter Mary and her husband, Greg, bought a property in Ojai (about 30 miles from Santa Barbara) that featured a cute little mother-in-law cottage. So she moved again, into the cottage next to the pool. She loved it there and got a big kick out of the various games that went on in the pool and out in the yard. She joined right in with all the laughter, a perfect reflection of the person she was.
Always cheerful, she always answered that “Every day is a good day!” She lived in honor of her dad’s instruction, “You have a duty to be happy.” Not really needing instruction, this lovely woman was unfailingly grateful for her family, many friends, her life wherever she was living it, and each new day. Denny adored her children, always referring to them as her “angels,” and to her youngest as her “littlest angel.” Now their mom is their angel, inspiring them from beyond to be kind to everyone, to always look for the good in people and to “Keep a song in your heart and a smile on your beautiful face.”
Denny was preceded in death by her first-born, Andy Frease, in 2006; a brother, Tom Pitts; and two sisters, Marjorie Schott and Martha Pitts. She is survived by her children, David Frease and his wife, Sally, in Leesburg, Va., Amy Kunze and her husband, Jon, in Santa Barbara, and Mary Iler and her husband, Greg, in Ojai.
No memorial events were planned at this time. Arrangements were provided by Otto & Sons, Aabbey Memorial, Funeral Home & Crematory, Thousand Oaks, Calif.