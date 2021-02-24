Marie S. Garvey, 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2021. She was born in Milford, Del., on Nov. 8, 1932, to the late Owen and Pearl Shannon.
In 1950, she graduated from Conrad High School, where she lettered in hockey, basketball and softball. In October 1952, she married her high-school sweetheart, Robert E. “Bob” Garvey, with whom she shared 67-and-a-half wonderful and happy years together. They were blessed with two children, Robert “Brent” and Sandra R. Collier.
Her Christian walk was always a central part of her life. Garvey was a faithful member of Long Neck United Methodist Church and former member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Del., where she served as a deacon, elder and church secretary for many years.
Garvey was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2020; her son, Brent, in 1992; her parents, Owen and Pearl Shannon; and her siblings, Joseph, Leroy and Ann Shannon. She is survived by her daughter, Sandi and her husband, Rick Collier; daughter-in-law, Anita Garvey; grandchildren, Nikki Collier, Kim Garvey, Rob Garvey and Stephanie Baker; great-grandson, Brent Baker; her sisters, Doris Bootle, Arzella Stewart and Deborah Davis; her brothers, Robert Shannon and C. Wayne Shannon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service and internment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to Long Neck U.M. Church; 32051 Long Neck Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.