Marie Johnson Meding, 69, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home, with her family by her side. She was born in Milford, Del., on June 9, 1952, to the late Elwood Johnson and Marie Flood Johnson.
She married Walter Meding in 1976. She was a part-time homemaker, which allowed her to be active as a Girl Scout leader, help coach Little League and help out during Vacation Bible School. As a full-time administrative assistant, she also enjoyed crafting, knitting and sewing, and was known for her “Raggedy Ann” dolls. Meding was also known for her great cooking, fondness for cats, outgoing personality, her love of reading and McDonald’s sweet tea, and her devotion to her family. She actively attended church and donated to various charities. She will be dearly missed.
Meding is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Walter Meding of Lewes, Del.; and two daughters, Dawn M. West and Kelly R. Meding, both of Delmar, Md. She also has two stepsons, Walt Meding Jr. of Florida, and Timothy J. Meding of Missouri; two sisters, Linda Sturgis of Milford, Del., and Ivalene Still of Nashville, Tenn., and her husband, Rob; and a brother, Quintin Johnson of Ohio and his wife, Maria. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Jade M. Lowe, Brian Meding, Sarah Meding and Eric Meding,, as well as extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at St. John’s United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Rittenhouse will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Meding’s memory to Huntington Disease Society, 505 Eighth Ave, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.