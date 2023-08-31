Marie Irene Thompson, 81, of Millsboro, Del., died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. She was born in Frankford, Del., daughter of the late Oscar Evans and Elizabeth (Outten) Evans.
She was a poultry grower for Darrell “Boogie” Hitchens and Al Melson. She also worked at Berlin (Md.) Nursing Home as a dietary aide. She was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville, Md.
Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Thompson Sr.; two brothers, Joe Evans and Oscar Evans Jr.; and two sisters, Nancy Taylor and Patsy Evans. She is survived by three children, Violet A. Marshall and her husband, Alfred, of Millsboro, Del., Donna L. Burke and her husband, Robert, of Lewes, Del., and Robert Thompson Jr. and his wife, Maria, of Millsboro, Del.; a brother, Jack Evans and his wife, Kitty, of Annapolis, Md.; a sister, Jacqueline Evans of Glen Burnie, Md.; 10 grandchildren, Wendy, Cindy, Millie, Joseph, Robert, Christopher, Willy, Dana, Cesar and Bobby; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Bishop Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, Selbyville, Del, Burial was to be in St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.