Marie Doris “Honey” Matera, 85, of Riverside, N.J., most recently a resident of South Bethany for 31 years, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Selbyville, Del. She was born on Oct. 9, 1937, in Mount Holly, N.J.
She enjoyed gardening (she started the South Bethany beautification committee), crabbing, painting, bingo, pinochle champion, Scrabble and the slots. Her laugh was infectious.
Matera was preceded in death by Terrilee Wilson Brennan. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 67 years, Michael Matera Jr.; her son, Gary Matera, Sr. and his wife, Dawn Matera, of Selbyville, Del.; her daughter, Diane Marie Matera and her husband, Steven Lamb, of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; and grandsons, Gary Matera Jr. and Robbie Everham; and granddaughters, Alicia Burns, Laurie Jenkins and Chelsea Barbely; foster daughters, Rose Wilson MacFarland.
A private funeral service will be held at Millville Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice/AccentCare, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.